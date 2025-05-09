Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.30. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Recommended Stories

