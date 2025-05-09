Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 90.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 179,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 71,507 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $72,743.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.0 %

Gladstone Land stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.69 million, a P/E ratio of -32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.10%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

