Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 160,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 56,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 5.85.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

