Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.34% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 9.6 %

GMRE stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 8,400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Medical REIT

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.