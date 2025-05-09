HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for DAWN FY2028 Earnings

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2029 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,284,000 after buying an additional 5,475,087 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,882,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 3,716,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 972,997 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,490,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 507,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,829,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,639.92. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

