HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for BCRX FY2029 Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 263,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 168,790 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

