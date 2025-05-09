Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

