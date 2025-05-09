Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $54.19. Approximately 521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.62. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

