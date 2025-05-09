Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,569 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after purchasing an additional 501,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,697,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 3,937.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 466,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1,557.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 345,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Down 7.4 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Clear Secure from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

