Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 2,495 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRAD. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

