Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,196 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weave Communications by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $108,713.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,332.90. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $1,235,469.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,298.10. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,893 over the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WEAV opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $784.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

