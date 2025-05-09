Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,493 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Phreesia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,881.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 137,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,899.01. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $862,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,220. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $3,094,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $25.34 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

