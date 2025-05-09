Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 605 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,113,369.45. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,236 shares of company stock worth $3,956,190. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

