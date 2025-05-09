Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 1,347,775 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 439,281 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,377.02. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,231 shares of company stock worth $142,752. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

