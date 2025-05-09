Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,170 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $81.50 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

