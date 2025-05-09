Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 25,870 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 922,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 551,968 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.
Nuvation Bio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.11 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Nuvation Bio news, CEO David Hung purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,781,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,225,307.48. The trade was a 0.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The trade was a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jones Trading started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
