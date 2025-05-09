Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

