Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,494 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 351,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,285,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after buying an additional 477,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Barclays raised their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Bilibili Stock Up 1.8 %

BILI stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.