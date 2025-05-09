Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capital City Bank Group worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 230,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 5.3 %

CCBG opened at $38.65 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCBG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

