Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

