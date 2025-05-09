Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 818,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after buying an additional 448,074 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

