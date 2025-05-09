Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Berry by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 781,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 652,416 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,403,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 571,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $2,148,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berry by 1,012.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 435,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Berry Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.