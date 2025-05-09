Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $344,000 Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 105,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,666,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $20,648,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently -23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HI. KeyCorp cut shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

