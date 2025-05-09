Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $348,000 Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 318,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 359.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $356,071.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,440,869.77. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 22,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,946 shares in the company, valued at $9,185,718.48. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,457 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,594 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

