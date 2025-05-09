Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $348,000 Stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 240,093 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Insider Activity at TaskUs

In other news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TaskUs Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

