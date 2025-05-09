Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after buying an additional 527,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 204,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

MTX stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erik Aldag purchased 1,000 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,820.65. This trade represents a 30.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

