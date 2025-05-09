Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,513 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,020,000 after buying an additional 1,645,640 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,833,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,992,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $142,340.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,847.14. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $452,910.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,202.06. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

