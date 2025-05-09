Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 771.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CareDx by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in CareDx by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in CareDx by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $15.42 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $858.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $228,831.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,481.89. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $235,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at $523,445.85. The trade was a 31.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,246 shares of company stock worth $469,498 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

