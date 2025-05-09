Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 14.7 %

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.19 million, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

