Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 268,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

