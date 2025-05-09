Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $330,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after buying an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3151 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

