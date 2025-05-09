Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Waystar by 701.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,905,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Waystar Trading Down 1.1 %

WAY stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Waystar

In other news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,691,440. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995.

Waystar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

