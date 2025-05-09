Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in York Water by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 78.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in York Water by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in York Water by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.
York Water Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of YORW opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.78. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $41.96.
About York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.
