Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in York Water by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 78.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in York Water by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in York Water by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of YORW opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.78. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $41.96.

About York Water

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

