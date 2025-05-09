Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 3,627 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 296,813 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LC. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

LendingClub Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LC stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.35. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21670.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,190.30. The trade was a 12.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,320. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $257,985. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

