Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 330,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $99,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,502. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOR shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Forestar Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FOR opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.46. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

