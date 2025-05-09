Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In related news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. This trade represents a 1.90 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

