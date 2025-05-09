Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

