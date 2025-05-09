Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 248,043 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,043 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129,123 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 22,554.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $58,070,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $48,953,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $24,617,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

