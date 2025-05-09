Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,741 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 192.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

MYR Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $155.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $168.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average is $136.24.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

