Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Avista by 2,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Avista by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in Avista by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Stock Down 1.3 %

Avista stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Avista’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

