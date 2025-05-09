Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 579 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,652.19. This trade represents a 18.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,063.44. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.57. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

