Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,622 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in OLO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OLO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.