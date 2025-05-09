Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,622 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in OLO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OLO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
OLO Stock Performance
Shares of OLO stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
OLO Profile
Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
