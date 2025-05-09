Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $357,000 Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arrow Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AROW. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,587.54. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $153,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AROW stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading

