Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.09 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAMG

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.