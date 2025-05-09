Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €37.11 ($41.70) and last traded at €38.14 ($42.85). 272,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.55 ($43.31).

Hugo Boss Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.27.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

