Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2,496.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $38.14 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $762.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

