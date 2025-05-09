Insider Selling: Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Director Sells $2,375,000.00 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AMJB opened at $29.48 on Friday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 109,965 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 during the 1st quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

