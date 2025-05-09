Insider Selling: Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Director Sells $2,375,000.00 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA AMJB opened at $29.48 on Friday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
