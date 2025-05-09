Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider Sells 126,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

APH stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

