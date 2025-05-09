Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $285.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.44.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

