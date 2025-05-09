Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Director Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $253.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.32. The company has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,041,000 after acquiring an additional 388,126 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

